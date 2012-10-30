BRIEF-Hoteles City Express appoints new CFO
* SAID ON SUNDAY APPOINTS PAUL SMITH MARQUEZ NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER
Oct 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc fired the executives in charge of its mobile software efforts and retail stores, in a management shake-up aimed at making the company's divisions work more harmoniously together.
* The announcement that Random House and Penguin would merge narrows the business to a handful of big publishers, and could set off a long-expected round of consolidation as the industry adapts to the digital marketplace.
* Safety-Kleen said it would be acquired by Clean Harbors Inc, a provider of environmental cleanup services, for $1.25 billion in cash.
* Stock markets in the United States will be closed again on Tuesday for a second day without trading as Hurricane Sandy's approach intensified the wind and rain in the New York area.
* Nomura Holdings Inc reported a meager profit in the latest quarter as it continued to deal with fallout from an insider trading scandal and weak industry conditions.
* Chrysler Group LLC, the third-largest Detroit automaker, said its third-quarter profit rose 80 percent on the strength of new models, less debt and steadily growing sales in both American and international markets.
* Fitch: Akzo rating to remain under pressure after PPG withdrawal