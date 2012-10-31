Oct 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After closing the stock and bond markets for two days, the NYSE, Nasdaq and other trading platforms are set to resume normal operations on Wednesday, following nonstop meetings and extensive testing of their systems.

* Businesses in Northeast United States are trying to keep operations running after Hurricane Sandy knocked out power and transportation in many areas.

* Walt Disney Co, in a move that gives it a commanding position in the world of fantasy movies, said it agreed to acquire Lucasfilm from its founder, George Lucas, for $4.05 billion in stock and cash.

* Germany's chancellor and the leaders of five international economic organizations called on government leaders on Tuesday to take "decisive action" to help spur growth in the 17 euro zone countries and elsewhere in the global economy.

* Swiss bank UBS announced plans on Tuesday to eliminate up to 10,000 jobs and cut costs in a major overhaul that will squeeze its earnings in the short term.

* Ford Motor Co said it expected its profit in North America to support the rest of the company for the foreseeable future as it struggles with losses in Europe and mixed results elsewhere.