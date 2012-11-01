Nov 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New Jersey was reeling on Wednesday from the impact of
Hurricane Sandy, which has caused catastrophic flooding in
Hoboken and in other New York City suburbs, destroyed entire
neighborhoods across the state and wiped out iconic boardwalks
in shore towns that had enchanted generations of vacationgoers.
()
* Investors apprehensive about the reopening of the New York
Stock Exchange after Hurricane Sandy were pleasantly surprised
at the resilience of American markets. ()
* Potash Corp confirmed on Wednesday that it has
approached the government of Israel about increasing its stake
in Israel Chemicals, another fertilizer maker. ()
* Knight Capital Group suffered a power disruption
at its headquarters in Jersey City on Wednesday and told clients
to route their orders elsewhere, a spokeswoman for the trading
firm confirmed. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, is suing Javier
Martin-Artajo, a former executive in its chief investment
office, a once little-known unit at the center of the bungled
trades. Martin-Artajo directly supervised Bruno Iksil, the
so-called London Whale, according to a lawsuit made public on
Wednesday. ()
* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn announced late Wednesday
that his hedge fund, Icahn Capital, had acquired a roughly 10
percent stake in Netflix Inc. ()