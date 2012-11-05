Nov 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney hunted for
last-minute support on Sunday in a frenetic sprint across
battleground states, even as their parties faced off in the
first of what could be a growing number of legal disputes over
presidential ballots and how they are counted.
* Year-end incentives at big Wall Street banks will be flat
to up to 10 percent higher when compared with last year, a
survey is forecasting, but the increase is from one of the worst
years for bank pay in recent memory.
* In addition to shutting down shipping terminals and
submerging warehouses, superstorm Sandy tangled up deliveries,
just as retailers normally receive final shipments for the
holiday shopping season.
* New legislation pressed by Pandora Media Inc and
other Internet radio services to reduce their royalty rates has
touched a nerve in the music industry.