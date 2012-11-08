Nov 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With the presidential election over, Wall Street titans who supported Mitt Romney now face the prospect of having to mend fences with the Obama administration. ()

* Unemployment will remain at "very high" levels, according to a gloomy set of forecasts issued by the European Commission. ()

* Prosecutors in Germany confirmed Wednesday that police officers raided several offices of EADS as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in the sale of Eurofighter jets to Austria. ()

* Greece's Parliament approved a sweeping set of austerity measures early Thursday that were aimed at keeping the country in the euro zone. ()