* Inflation slowed further in China last month, the Chinese
government said on Friday morning, leaving further room for the
Chinese government to continue heavy lending by the country's
state-owned banks to rekindle economic growth without stoking a
broad increase in prices. ()
* The president of the European Central Bank expressed
satisfaction Thursday with progress toward resolution of the
euro zone crisis, applauding "amazing" efforts by members of the
currency union to reduce government spending. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co disclosed on Thursday that it
had received the green light from regulators to buy back as much
as $3 billion of its stock in the first quarter of next year,
another sign that the nation's largest bank is moving beyond a
multibillion-dollar trading loss it suffered on a soured
derivatives bet. ()
* Priceline.com Inc said it will buy Kayak Software
Corp for $1.8 billion in cash and stock. ()
* Sanofi said on Thursday that it would
effectively cut in half the price of a new cancer drug after a
leading cancer center said it would not use the drug because it
was too expensive. ()