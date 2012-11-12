Nov 12 The following are the top stories on the
* China's top banking regulators and the chairmen of the
four largest banks tried to allay concerns on Sunday that the
country was allowing its banking system to grow at a reckless
pace as a way to sustain short-term economic growth. ()
* Apple Inc and HTC Corp the Taiwanese
smartphone maker, said they had agreed to dismiss a series of
lawsuits filed against each other in a feud that started more
than two years. The companies said their settlement includes a
10-year license agreement that grants rights to current and
future patents held by both parties. ()
* Finance ministers from euro area countries are scheduled
to gather in Brussels on Monday evening to confront a Greek debt
that still threatened to torpedo the European monetary union
after three years of unbroken crisis. ()
* The BBC's chairman said Sunday that the
broadcasting organization was in a "ghastly mess" as a result of
its bungled coverage of a decades-old sexual abuse scandal and
in need of a fundamental shake-up. ()
* Known to fans of politics as the nation's liberal
television network, MSNBC is looking to gain ground on the Fox
News Channel in President Obama's second term. ()