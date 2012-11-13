Nov 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fake accounts and fraudulent "likes" are an especially acute problem for Facebook as it has sought to distinguish itself as a place for real identity on the Web. ()

* Microsoft has unexpectedly parted ways with Steven Sinofsky, the leader of one of its most lucrative businesses and an executive often mentioned as a possible successor to the current chief executive. ()

* The United States will overtake Saudi Arabia as the world's leading oil producer by about 2017 and will become a net oil exporter by 2030, the International Energy Agency said on Monday. ()

* A federal jury in Manhattan rejected the Securities and Exchange Commission's claim that Bruce Bent, the man credited with inventing a popular investment vehicle known as a money market fund, defrauded investors when his flagship fund failed in September 2008, sowing panic among ordinary investors. ()