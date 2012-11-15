Nov 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama extended an olive branch to
business leaders on Wednesday, seeking their support as he
prepared to negotiate with Congressional Republicans over the
fiscal impasse in Washington. ()
* Federal officials have received reports of 13 deaths over
the last four years that cited the possible involvement of
5-Hour Energy, a highly caffeinated energy shot, according to
Food and Drug Administration records and an interview with an
agency official. ()
* Goldman Sachs announced on Wednesday that it had
selected 70 executives to become partners, the smallest class
size since the company went public in 1999. ()
* As Greece's creditors bicker over the terms of its
bailout, the government is examining a more radical approach
that could reduce the country's escalating debt pile in one fell
swoop. Essentially, Greece would propose that its private sector
bondholders sell back their sovereign debt holdings for a small
profit, but at a price favourable to Greece. ()