Nov 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama extended an olive branch to business leaders on Wednesday, seeking their support as he prepared to negotiate with Congressional Republicans over the fiscal impasse in Washington. ()

* Federal officials have received reports of 13 deaths over the last four years that cited the possible involvement of 5-Hour Energy, a highly caffeinated energy shot, according to Food and Drug Administration records and an interview with an agency official. ()

* Goldman Sachs announced on Wednesday that it had selected 70 executives to become partners, the smallest class size since the company went public in 1999. ()

* As Greece's creditors bicker over the terms of its bailout, the government is examining a more radical approach that could reduce the country's escalating debt pile in one fell swoop. Essentially, Greece would propose that its private sector bondholders sell back their sovereign debt holdings for a small profit, but at a price favourable to Greece. ()