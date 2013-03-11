March 11 The following are the top stories on
* British lawmakers will warn in a report to be published on
Monday that proposed legislation to protect Britain's financial
services sector from future crises does not go far enough and
may fail to stop banks from engaging in risky trading.
* Howard Stringer, who fought to bring a divided and
struggling Sony Corp together as the company's first
foreign president, is retiring as chairman in June.
* Former hedge fund manager Florian Homm, who spent five
years in hiding, was arrested in Italy and faces extradition to
America, where authorities have accused him of defrauding
investors of at least $200 million.
* CreativeLive and other online companies have tapped into
an audience of customers who are motivated to hone skills that
might enhance their careers, and investors are noticing the
profit potential.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on
Friday that its general counsel, Dan Berkovitz, would soon
depart the agency. His departure follows the agency's recent
legal crackdown on Wall Street.
* With jobs slowly coming back, hopes are that ordinary
Americans will finally feel the recovery that the nation's
corporations have seen for some time.
* Stefan Kaluzny, who started the buyout firm Sycamore
Partners just two years ago, has made a couple of splashy
purchases, including the $600 million deal for the retail chain
Hot Topic.