WRAPUP 3-Trump hails deals worth 'billions' with Vietnam
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
* In agreeing to settle a case brought by 38 U.S. states over the Street View mapping project, Google Inc for the first time is required to aggressively police its own workers on privacy issues.
* Boeing Co achieved a major milestone on Tuesday as the Federal Aviation Administration approved its plan to test fixes for the battery problems that have grounded its 787 jets since mid-January.
* Japan said on Tuesday that it had extracted gas from offshore deposits of methane hydrate - sometimes called "flammable ice" - a breakthrough that officials and experts said could be a step toward tapping a promising but still little-understood energy source.
* Mary Jo White moved closer to becoming a top Wall Street regulator on Tuesday as she sailed through a Congressional confirmation hearing. But even her supporters on Capitol Hill pointed to significant challenges awaiting the next leader of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
* Hostess Brands Inc picked a partnership of two investment firms, Apollo Global Management LLC and Metropoulos & Co, as the new owner of its snack cake business.
* Google Inc is expanding its office space and hiring engineers in the Seattle area to compete with rivals in the lucrative cloud computing business.
* The American International Group Inc's former chief executive, Maurice Greenberg, is moving ahead with a lawsuit against the federal government over its $182 billion rescue of the insurer - even without the backing of the company itself.
* The Serious Fraud Office of Britain cautioned that it first needed to make sure that its use of an Autonomy product did not pose a conflict of interest for an investigation into Autonomy's sale to Hewlett-Packard Co.
* The U.S. government is buying enough of a new smallpox medicine to treat 2 million people in the event of a bioterrorism attack. But some experts are saying the government is buying too much of the drug at too high a price.
* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner