* A federal judge has dealt a blow to the private equity
industry, refusing to dismiss a lawsuit that accused firms of
colluding to drive down the prices of corporate takeovers during
the buyout boom, setting the stage for a possible trial in the
five-year-old case.
* SandRidge Energy Inc said that it would expand its
board by four seats, giving the new positions to TPG-Axon
Capital. The company also said that it also would decide by June
30 whether to remove its chief executive, Tom Ward.
* Congressional investigators have summoned current and
former top executives of JPMorgan Chase & Co, along
with three regulators, to testify at a hearing on Friday on the
bank's multibillion-dollar trading loss.
* Across the United States, cities are showing a renewed
interest in taking over the electricity business from private
utilities, reflecting intensifying concerns about climate
change, responses to power disruptions and a desire to pump more
renewable energy into the grid.
* The New Mexico company, Valley Meat, seeking to become the
first slaughter house for horses in the United States since 2007
drew complaints over a two-year period from federal inspectors
and state regulators over its disposal of remains when it
processed cattle for beef.
* Evaluations that Boeing Co conducted while the 787
jet was in development proved to be far off the mark in
predicting what would happen when the plane was in use.
* An obscure tax strategy is the latest technique that
private equity firms are using to extract money from their
companies well after completing an initial public offering.
* Partly driven by an oversupply of cheaper panels from
China, the U.S. domestic solar market had its best year in 2012,
with the growth in installations outpacing that of the global
market, according to an annual report by the Solar Energy
Industries Association and GTM Research to be released on
Thursday.