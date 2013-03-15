March 15 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve on Thursday said Goldman Sachs Group
Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co would need to
resubmit their proposals to pay out billions of dollars to
shareholders, citing weaknesses in their capital plans.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation's biggest bank,
ignored internal controls and manipulated documents as it racked
up trading losses last year, while its influential chief
executive, Jamie Dimon, briefly withheld some information from
regulators, a new Senate report says.
* Instead of bowing to a rising anti-austerity tide,
European leaders who gathered for an economic summit meeting on
Thursday seemed determined to stay the course, insisting that
only budget cuts and other measures to restore financial
stability could return the continent to economic growth and
create jobs.
* Increasing the stakes in the smartphone battle Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd showed off the Galaxy S IV, the
latest version of its flagship device.
* The investment company owned by the billionaire Philip
Anschutz has decided to call off efforts to sell the Anschutz
Entertainment Group, a sports and live entertainment juggernaut
that owns stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles
Kings.
* Haruhiko Kuroda was approved on Friday to become the next
Bank of Japan governor, one of the most thankless jobs
in a country plagued for decades with economic problems. He is
tasked with bringing about a regime change at the bank,
something he himself has previously called for.
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc must provide a detailed
plan addressing numerous safety and operational issues that
plagued its efforts to extract oil beneath the Arctic Ocean last
year if it wants to resume drilling off the coast of Alaska, the
Interior Department said on Thursday.