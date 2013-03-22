March 22 The following are the top stories on
* Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is weighing
whether to make an offer for all or part of Dell Inc as
a Friday deadline looms, people briefed on the matter said. But
some people close to Blackstone are skeptical that any offer
will materialize. ()
* BP Plc, the British oil company, said it had
completed the sale of its 50 percent stake in the Russian
affiliate TNK-BP. In a series of transactions, BP will
receive about $12.5 billion in cash and will own 19.75 percent
of Rosneft, the largest Russian oil company. ()
* As the European Central Bank threatened to shut off
crucial financing for banks in Cyprus without a rapid accord on
an international bailout, members of Parliament put off a vote
on Thursday on yet another revamped formula. The vote was
rescheduled for Friday. ()
* Faced with weaker returns, some big investors have been
pushing private equity firms to lower fees or make other
concessions. ()
* European Union regulators are examining the contracts
Apple Inc strikes with cellphone carriers that sell its
iPhone for possible antitrust violations after several carriers
complained that the deals throttled competition. ()
* Lululemon Athletica is expected to take
a hit of around $60 million in lost sales as it is recalling
yoga pants made with a fabric known as Luon that are overly
transparent, which make up about 17 percent of all the
Canada-based retailer's women's bottoms. ()
* Numerous U.S. wind-energy projects which were stalled at
the end of 2012 are picking up, as Congressional action on a
critical incentive has spurred developers to resume efforts. ()
* Federal prosecutors on Thursday said that Rengan
Rajaratnam was a pawn in elder brother Raj Rajaratnam's vast
insider-trading conspiracy, announcing charges against him
nearly two years after his brother's conviction. ()