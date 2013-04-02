April 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc's chief executive, Tim Cook, took the
unusual step on Monday of apologizing to Chinese customers over
the company's warranty policy and said he would improve customer
service in the country. ()
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, the parent company of the
Nasdaq stock exchange, said on Tuesday that it would buy the
electronic bond-trading platform eSpeed for $750 million, amid
consolidation in the industry. ()
* Blackstone Group LP told Dell Inc that it
would not even consider bidding unless Dell offered to pay the
firm's expenses, up to a whopping $25 million. ()
* American Airlines, owned by AMR Corp, said on
Monday that it had settled lawsuits with the online travel
agency Orbitz over the agency's display of information about
American flights and fares. ()
* A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday upheld a ruling in
favor of Aereo, the start-up Internet service that streams
stations without compensating them. Broadcasters, including CBS
Corp, Comcast Corp and Walt Disney Co,
filed two suits against Aereo more than a year ago. ()
* A U.S. federal bankruptcy judge ruled on Monday that the
city of Stockton, California, was eligible for court protection
from its creditors, clearing the way for a battle over whether
public workers' pensions can be cut when the city they work for
goes bankrupt. ()
* Manufacturing expanded at the slowest rate in three months
in March, suggesting the U.S. economy lost some momentum at the
end of the first quarter as the effects of tighter fiscal policy
started kicking in. ()
* Eleven partners at the law firm Bingham McCutchen who
worked in the firm's highly regarded securities-enforcement
practice resigned on Monday to join Sidley & Austin. ()
* A U.S. federal judge ruled that online music reseller
ReDigi's secondary market for digital music infringes the
copyrights controlled by record companies. ()