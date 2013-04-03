April 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Michalis Sarris, the Cypriot finance minister who negotiated Cyprus's bailout agreement with international creditors, resigned on Tuesday, citing the beginning of a government inquiry into the collapse of the country's banking industry. ()

* Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday that it did not "currently have any intention to merge with or make an offer for Vodafone Group Plc, whether alone or in conjunction with others," following a report that it was working with AT&T Inc on a joint bid. ()

* A ruptured Exxon Mobil Corp pipeline has prompted new criticism from opponents of the proposed Keystone XL project, while raising more questions about whether the U.S. federal government is adequately monitoring the nation's vast labyrinth of pipelines. ()

* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined new disclosure rules that clarify how companies can use Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and other social networks to disseminate information provided they meet certain requirements. ()

* Google Inc faces more inquiries in Europe over its privacy policy. Data protection agencies in Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands said on Tuesday that they were moving to take action against Google over the policy, which the company introduced last year. ()

* Automakers reported on Tuesday that March sales of new cars and trucks were the highest monthly total in five years, providing more evidence of a sustained turnaround in the industry. ()

* In a clear sign of its dissatisfaction with the direction of the company, the board of J.C. Penney Co Inc gave its chief executive, Ron Johnson, a pay cut of almost 97 percent, to $1.9 million, for 2012, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. ()

* A Faruqi & Faruqi law firm partner who was sued last month, accused of sexual harassment, fired back on Tuesday at the junior lawyer who brought the case, contending that she fabricated her claims and was obsessed with him. ()