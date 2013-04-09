April 9 The following are the top stories on the
* The chief executives of the New York Stock Exchange
, Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and BATS Global Markets
Inc are joining forces for the first time to push
regulators to rein in the increasing amount of trading that is
moving off public exchanges and onto platforms like so-called
dark pools. ()
* The biggest private equity buyout ever - the $45 billion
deal for the Texas energy giant TXU in 2007 - has been steadily
sliding toward becoming one of the biggest busts. Yet even as
bankruptcy is acknowledged as a possibility, the company's
private equity owners are trying to make sure they don't walk
away empty-handed. ()
* KPMG said late Monday night it had fired a
senior partner in its Los Angeles office after learning that he
had provided inside information to an unnamed individual "who
then used that information in stock trades involving several
West Coast companies." ()
* The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Mary Jo White as head
of the Securities and Exchange Commission, dismissing concerns
about her close ties to the Wall Street banks she will now
oversee. ()
* European antitrust regulators have received a formal
complaint about Google Inc's Android operating system
for mobile devices, even as they move to the final stages of
their inquiry into the company's search practices. ()
* After a troublesome 17-month run, Ron Johnson is out as
chief executive of J. C. Penney Co Inc, and with that,
the most closely watched revival effort in retail in recent
memory is in danger of disintegrating.
The company's board said on Monday that Johnson, who
engineered Apple Inc's retail strategy, is leaving
Penney and that Myron Ullman, who had been CEO at the retailer
for seven years until Johnson took over, has returned to the
helm. ()
* Jacob Lew, the U.S. Treasury secretary, on Monday urged
European officials to ease its policies in order to help the
continent and the global economy. ()
* The U.S. Federal Reserve's chairman, Ben Bernanke, said
Monday night that the central bank's annual stress tests of
major American banks showed that the banking industry had grown
much healthier since the financial crisis. ()
* Alcoa Inc kicked off the earnings season on Monday
by reporting a larger first-quarter profit - up 58 percent -
than analysts had expected, helped by strong demand for aluminum
used to make airplanes and automobiles. ()
* Aereo Inc, a streaming TV service, was cleared last week
by a U.S. federal appeals court to stream programming it gets
free from broadcasters. News Corp's Fox and other
broadcasters are pondering their next move. ()