April 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* KPMG resigned as auditor for Herbalife Ltd and Skechers USA Inc and withdrew audit reports after a KPMG employee was found to have given information on clients to a third party. ()

* President Obama announced three nominations to the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday to complete a package of five nominees - three Democrats and two Republicans - that the administration hopes Senate Republicans will approve to end the board's unusual limbo. ()

* Months after brokering a multibillion-dollar settlement with banks over mortgage foreclosure abuses, the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are set to dole out roughly $1.2 billion in cash relief in the first batch of payments to troubled borrowers. ()

* James Crosby, a former chief executive of failed British bank HBOS, said on Tuesday that he would ask authorities to remove his knighthood in light of a damning report published last week that blamed him in part for the mortgage lender's 2008 collapse. ()

* Southeastern Asset management says that proposals from the Blackstone Group and Carl Icahn are superior to the $13.65-a-share offer for Dell Inc from Michael Dell and the private equity firm Silver Lake. ()

* Theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment is seeking to raise up to $540 million in its initial public offering. Half of the shares sold will come from its owner, the Blackstone Group . ()