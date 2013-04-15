April 15 The following are the top stories on
* Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co,
capitalizing on government efforts to bolster the housing
market, reported strong earnings, but added that home loans and
mortgage banking income was declining. ()
* Kareem Serageldin, a former senior trader at Credit Suisse
Group AG, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges that he
fraudulently inflated the value of mortgage bonds as the housing
market collapsed, becoming one of the highest-ranking Wall
Street executives to admit to crimes related to the 2008
financial crisis. ()
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's directors, who were
already among the best-compensated corporate directors in the
country, will receive an additional 500 shares a year, according
to a securities filing submitted on Friday. ()
* Google Inc has for the first time agreed to
legally binding changes to its search results after an antitrust
investigation by European regulators into whether it abuses its
dominance of online search. ()
* The Chinese economic recovery lost some of its momentum
during the first quarter of this year, official data released on
Monday showed, surprising analysts who had expected growth to
accelerate on the back of ample credit, strong infrastructure
spending and firm exports. ()
* The Supreme Court is poised to take up the question of
whether human genes can be patented. But some say advances in
the field may blunt the impact of its ruling. ()
* Intel Corp, the world's largest semiconductor
maker, is struggling to adapt as PC sales collapse, users rely
more on mobile phones and tablets, and cloud computing expands.
()
* The president of Cyprus chided the nation's central banker
on Sunday, telling him to try to stabilize the bailed-out
country's troubled banking sector rather than acting in ways
that catch the government by surprise. ()