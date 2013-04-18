April 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Banks have been reporting steady growth in earnings since soon after the financial crisis. But the ballooning bottom lines could embolden the lawmakers and regulators who want to introduce additional measures to overhaul the banking system. ()

* Some checks to troubled homeowners, as a part of a $3.6 billion settlement with the United States' largest banks accused of wrongful evictions and other abuses, bounced after they were issued by the consulting company hired to distribute settlement payments. ()

* The law firm DLA Piper has settled a fee dispute with one of its clients, resolving a case that highlighted lawyers' emails that discussed overbilling the client, in one instance using the phrase "churn that bill, baby!" to describe their work. ()

* Four months after the investment firm Cerberus Capital Management LP put the country's largest gun company, Freedom Group Inc, up for sale in the wake of the school shootings in Connecticut, it has found a possible buyer in Cerberus's owner, Stephen Feinberg. ()

* The Federal Trade Commission announced its first mobile cramming case, accusing a company of taking advantage of consumers by tacking unwarranted charges onto their phone bills. ()

* The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Nigerian plaintiffs who said foreign oil companies had been complicit in violating their human rights may not sue in American courts. The decision limited the sweep of a 1789 law that had been used to address human rights abuses abroad. ()

* EBay Inc continues its turnaround, from troubled online auction site to a forward-looking, mobile-oriented ecommerce company as it reported a 19 percent rise in first-quarter net income. But the results, as well as second-quarter forecasts, fell short of Wall Street's expectations, causing the stock to fall 1.6 percent in after-hours trading. ()

* Greece's economic free-fall is reshaping the lives of families with children, many of whom arrive at school hungry, underfed or even malnourished. ()