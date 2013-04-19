April 19 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some U.S. airports could see delays in flights, following
the furloughs of air traffic controllers beginning on Sunday. ()
* The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is expected on
Friday to approve Boeing Co's plans to fix the batteries
on its new 787 Dreamliner jets, a decision that could soon allow
the planes to return to service after being grounded for more
than three months. ()
* Private equity giant Blackstone Group decided to
withdraw from the bidding for Dell Inc after
discovering that the company's PC business was deteriorating
faster than it had previously understood, people involved in the
negotiations said. ()
* Barclays Plc, the British bank that has been in
the spotlight over its role in a rate-rigging scandal, is
shaking up its management ranks as it seeks to distance itself
from the era of Robert Diamond, its former chief executive. ()
* Shares of Apple Inc were trading for more than
$700 last year, but they have tumbled back and analysts are
trying to understand why. ()
* On Friday, SeaWorld Entertainment will make its debut as a
public company on the New York Stock Exchange in one of the
biggest offerings of a private-equity-backed company in recent
months. The initial public offering raised $702 million and
valued the company at $2.5 billion. ()