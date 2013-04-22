April 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mary Jo White, who took over the Securities and exchange commission (SEC) as chairman this month, is expected to name Andrew Ceresney as co-head of the commission's enforcement arm, according to people briefed on the matter. (link.reuters.com/ren57t)

* Hollywood blockbusters appeared poised last year to take over China's box office, but something unexpected happened on the way to the bank: demand tapered off sharply. (link.reuters.com/dun57t)

* The low price of carbon credits means the market is not doing its job: pushing polluters to reduce carbon emissions, which most climate scientists believe contribute to global warming. (link.reuters.com/vun57t)

* Several companies produce sports eye wear that provides data, including speed and altitude, heart rate and time per mile, but critics say the devices create a distraction that could be dangerous. (link.reuters.com/tun57t)

* Auto buyers in what is the world's largest car market are shifting away from compacts and subcompacts and buying more midsize cars and sport utility vehicles. (link.reuters.com/wun57t)

* A small but growing number of American corporations, operating in businesses as diverse as private prisons, billboards and casinos, are making an aggressive move to reduce - or even eliminate - their federal tax bills.

They are declaring that they are not ordinary corporations at all. Instead, they say, they are something else: special trusts that are typically exempt from paying federal taxes. (link.reuters.com/ten57t)