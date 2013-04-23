April 23 The following are the top stories on
* Regulators in Germany, one of the most privacy sensitive
countries in the world, unleashed their wrath on Google on
Monday for scooping up sensitive personal information in the
Street View mapping project, and imposed the largest fine ever
assessed by European regulators over a privacy violation. ()
* Legislation to help states force online retailers to
collect sales taxes easily cleared its first procedural hurdle
on Monday evening, and even its fiercest opponents are looking
to the House for a last stand. The Senate voted 74-20 to take up
the legislation for debate and amendment. ()
* Standard Poor's, accused of inflating its ratings to win
business during the boom in mortgage investments, urged a judge
on Monday to dismiss the federal government's civil case against
it, saying the Justice Department had built a faulty complaint
on "isolated snippets" of conversations rather than evidence of
real wrongdoing. ()
* Flights were delayed by up to two hours across the U.S. on
Monday, the first weekday that the nation's air traffic control
system operated with 10 percent fewer controllers. Pilots, gate
agents and others were quick to blame furloughs caused by
mandatory across-the-board budget cuts, but the Federal Aviation
Administration said it was too soon to tell. ()
* Twitter continued its march into the advertising world
with the news on Monday that the social media company had signed
a deal with one of the largest advertising agencies in the
world, the Starcom MediaVest Group, part of Publicis Groupe
. ()