* Amid an increasingly partisan atmosphere, the head of the
Federal Aviation Administration told skeptical Republicans on
Wednesday that automatic budget cuts had forced the FAA to run
somewhat like a starving airline: it has reduced its inventory
of spare parts, stopped hiring and training new employees, and
cut back on modernization. ()
* The University of California will lead a $9 million effort
financed by the National Institute of Mental Health to identify
promising drugs for autism and conduct early tests. ()
* Sprint Nextel, wanted as an acquisition by both
SoftBank of Japan and Dish Network, posted a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, but its
customer growth suffered as its Nextel network wound down. ()
* Amazon.com Inc is developing a television set-top
box and has begun discussions with outside providers of content
to distribute their video services to the device, according to
three people briefed on the plan, who spoke on condition of
anonymity because the product had not yet been announced and
remained confidential. ()
* Zynga Inc reported that its revenue was down 18
percent from the year-ago quarter, results that prompted shares
to slip in after-hours trading. The company's number of daily
active users, or people who logged into its games once a day,
dropped 21 percent. However, it did report a small profit. ()
* Consumer product maker Procter & Gamble Co said
that its third-quarter profit rose 6 percent, helped by cost
cuts and improvements in North America.
But its fourth-quarter forecast fell short of Wall Street's
expectations as a result of a mixed response to new products and
what the company called "choppy" market conditions that led to
modest revenue gains. ()