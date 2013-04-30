April 30 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The most recent high-level exit at JP Morgan -
that of the co-chief operating officer, Frank Bisignano,
regarded within the bank as something of an operational wizard -
has heightened worries about the persistent executive turnover
at the bank and raised fresh questions about who is ready to
succeed chief executive Jamie Dimon one day. ()
* The troubled European car market is now dragging down even
Volkswagen, the region's leading automaker, as
vehicle sales on the Continent have declined to their lowest
levels in decades. ()
* Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest bank, moved
Monday to address criticism that it has too thin a cushion
against risk, announcing that it planned to issue $3.65 billion
in new stock to increase its capital reserves. ()
* The European Commission will enact a two-year ban on a
class of pesticides thought to be harming global bee
populations, the European Union's health commissioner said
Monday. ()
* Alfredo Sáenz resigned on Monday as chief executive of
Banco Santander, Spain's largest bank, in a move that
ends a period of uncertainty over the bank's leadership. Sáenz
had been facing a possible ban from banking after a criminal
conviction. ()
* The Chinese internet giant Alibaba, which was once known
as China's answer to eBay, agreed on Monday to buy an
18 percent stake in the Sina Corporation's Weibo, the
most popular of China's microblogging services, for $586
million. It has the right to raise its stake to 30 percent in
the future. ()
* Kodak said on Monday that it would spin off its document
and personal imaging units to its British pension plan for $650
million in cash and noncash considerations, a move that paves
the way for Kodak's exit from bankruptcy protection. ()