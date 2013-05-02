May 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that its economic
stimulus campaign would press forward at the same pace it has
maintained since December, putting to rest any suggestion that
it was leaning toward doing less. ()
* This time last year, just before Facebook made its
public debut, the social network did not show a single
advertisement on its mobile applications. And over time, the
cries about its mobile strategy grew louder and louder. Those
concerns were silenced on Wednesday, when Facebook's earnings
report offered early signs that the company was cracking the
mobile revenue code. ()
* Berkshire Hathaway agreed on Wednesday to buy the
20 percent of the International Metalworking Companies (IMC)
that it does not already own, for $2.05 billion, giving it full
control of the company. ()
* General Motors and Mountain Dew withdrew
advertisements on Wednesday after receiving criticism that the
ads were racially offensive. ()
* In Greece's first major privatization deal since the
country's debt crisis erupted three years ago, the government on
Wednesday agreed to sell a controlling stake in the state
gambling company OPAP to Emma Delta, a Greek-Czech investment
fund, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said. ()
* The American arm of the ING Group, the Dutch
financial services firm, priced its initial public offering at
$19.50 a share, below its expected range of $21 to $24. Still,
the transaction raised about $1.27 billion after slightly
increasing the number of shares sold, to 65.2 million. It is the
second-biggest market debut in the United States this year. ()