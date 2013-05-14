May 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A survey by the Pew Research Center suggests the European
Union may struggle to take the steps needed to make it viable
over the long term. ()
* Bland New Jersey buildings are commanding rents four times
as high as Class A high-rises in Manhattan but it isn't the
space that attracts. It's the electrical capacity. ()
* Anthony Chiasson, a founder of Level Global Investors, was
sentenced in an insider trading case and ordered to pay a $5
million fine and forfeit illegally obtained proceeds of as much
as $2 million. ()
* Justice Elena Kagan, writing for a unanimous court, said
an Indiana farmer could not reproduce Monsanto's
genetically altered soybeans without paying a licensing fee. ()
* Cantab Capital Partners has been turning heads in London
and New York with a new fund that aggressively undercuts its
competitors on fees. ()
* Chinese factory activity and retail sales picked up a
notch in April but analysts said expansion remains weak as the
economy undergoes a long-term transition. ()