BRIEF-Blumetric reports qtrly revenue of $7.2 mln
* Revenue for quarter decreased 9% to $7.2 million compared to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
May 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Real estate upstarts like Fundrise are allowing people to invest in their neighborhoods in a way that has traditionally been the exclusive domain of wealthy investors and private equity firms. ()
* The European Commission is looking into whether BP, Shell and Platts may have "colluded" in an effort to manipulate the prices of oil products. ()
* Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's demands of Sony could test Japan's commitment to economic change. ()
* Jamie Dimon, the chief of JPMorgan Chase, is seeking advice from Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs as he wrestles with the fallout from a big trading loss. Not long ago, he was the one offering guidance. ()
* The Congressional Budget Office said the 2013 fiscal deficit would fall to about $642 billion, or 4 percent of G.D.P., about $200 billion less than it estimated just three months ago. ()
* Long thought of as a company that serves Wall Street firms, Bloomberg, through a relatively unheralded expansion, is quietly becoming more like them. ()
* According to the Justice Department, Apple took a leadership role in a price-fixing conspiracy in the market for e-books. ()
* A new generation in the mainly Muslim suburbs that ring Paris is finding business success by relying on personal initiative rather than government programs. ()
* Google's Chief Executive Larry Page said he has paralyzed vocal cords, a rare health problem that causes a hoarse voice and constricted breathing. The company said a year ago that he had a voice problem. ()
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes