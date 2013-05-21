May 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Yahoo's $1.1 billion proposed acquisition of Tumblr is a huge coup for the young founder of the even younger start-up and a splashy move by Marissa Mayer to shake up her company. It also heralds a larger shift in social media. Facebook arguably invented modern social networking, and is still the king. But increasingly its approach is seen as passive and outdated as people flock to sites like Tumblr where they can be more actively engaged in creating personal, expressive content to share - and which could potentially translate to advertising dollars. ()

* Even as Apple became the nation's most profitable technology company, it avoided billions in taxes in the United States and around the world through a web of subsidiaries so complex it spanned continents and went beyond anything most experts had ever seen, Congressional investigators disclosed on Monday. ()

* SAC Capital Advisors is bracing for another round of withdrawal requests as fears grow that insider trading investigations could further damage Steven Cohen and his firm. ()

* Courts are looking to Urban Dictionary, a crowd sourced website, as one way to define words on which a case may turn. ()

* While companies weigh bids for Hulu and industry heavyweights complain that TV Everywhere isn't going much of anywhere, another way to watch time-shifted television is quietly gaining traction: video-on-demand, or VOD. ()

* The Obama administration and the European Union have each decided to negotiate settlements with China in the world's largest anti-dumping and anti-subsidy trade cases involving China's roughly $30 billion a year in solar panel shipments to the West, officials and trade advisers in Beijing, Brussels and Washington said. ()

* Last week's disclosure by Ronald Machen Jr, the United States attorney for the District of Columbia, that his office had secretly seized telephone records of Associated Press reporters as part of a leak investigation surprised and shocked many people. But to some on Wall Street, Machen's involvement in a phone records case had a familiar ring. They recalled the case of Allied Capital, a formerly high-flying business development company based in Washington whose shares collapsed in 2009. Two years earlier, Allied had admitted that one of its investigators had stolen the phone records of a prominent hedge fund manager who had been critical of the company's accounting practices. The chief outside lawyer counseling Allied was Machen, then a partner at WilmerHale. ()

* Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic shock therapy, which combines a flood of cheap cash, fiscal stimulus and deregulation, is getting early results. ()