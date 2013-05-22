May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Other countries have long been annoyed by Irish tax laws, but the benefit to the struggling country's economy means the rules are unlikely to change. ()

* Tim Cook came to Capitol Hill prepared to face down senators furious over evidence that Apple Inc had avoided paying billions in taxes, but he left having won many of them over. ()

* James Bullard, a member of the Federal Reserve's policy committee, warned Europe of becoming trapped in the economic stasis from which Japan is only now emerging. ()

* Microsoft's new Xbox game console also serves as a home entertainment hub, a response to the rising popularity of mobile devices for playing games. ()

* A lawyer argued that Rajat Gupta, found guilty of leaking boardroom discussions, should be granted a new trial because a judge erroneously admitted wiretapped conversations. ()