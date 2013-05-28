May 28 The following are the top stories on the
* Citing heavy losses in its electronics business, analysts
say Sony should concentrate its efforts where they pay:
selling life, auto and health insurance. ()
* Urenco, the global leader in the uranium enrichment
industry, wants to sell for reasons of geopolitics, economics
and the notion of an energy source that could turn deadly. ()
* As part of the new health care law, companies that offer
high-end health care plans to their employees will face a 40
percent tax in 2018, and many are scaling back some benefits. ()
* A Supreme Court case on considering race as a factor in
university admissions has reignited debate on African-Americans'
progress in sought-after professions. ()
* Trade negotiations between Europe and China turned into an
exchange of recriminations over what the Europeans insist is
unfairly low pricing for Chinese solar panels. ()
* Investors with experience in technology companies are
choosing to back multiple projects at one time, with more active
roles than those of venture capitalists. ()
* By blending advanced computer vision techniques with
low-cost video cameras, the Israeli company Mobileye is
demonstrating how quickly autonomous driving can be
commercialized. ()