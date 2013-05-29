BRIEF-ClubCorp CEO Eric Affeldt to retire
* Eric Affeldt intends to retire from his role as chief executive officer upon appointment of his successor
* The S&P Case-Shiller home price index rose by 10.9 percent over the last year, a gain that reinforces housing's role in driving the economy. ()
* The solar industry is anxious about defective panels. When defects are discovered, confidentiality agreements keep the manufacturer's identity secret, making accountability difficult. ()
* Switzerland's proposed agreement on tax cases with the United States includes a fine of at least $7 billion to $10 billion and the disclosure of the names of banks' American clients. ()
* With governments unable to revive economies, central bankers are taking increasingly aggressive action. ()
* Facing pressure from women's groups and its own advertisers, Facebook said it would overhaul its process for monitoring offensive content. ()
* The money laundering case against Liberty Reserve, a global currency exchange, is believed to be the largest online money laundering prosecution in history, the authorities said.
