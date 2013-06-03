June 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Government officials, drug companies and medical experts
are considering options to speed development of medicines to
combat infections that have developed resistance to available
countermeasures. ()
* The Justice Department's lawsuit that accuses Apple Inc
of colluding with publishers to raise e-book prices
will begin this week. ()
* Steven Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors faces billions of
dollars in withdrawals from investors by a Monday deadline, as
over the next several weeks authorities decide whether to bring
a criminal case against the hedge fund related to suspicious
trading in two drug stocks. ()
* In a highly unusual move, the Food and Drug Administration
has decided to reopen the case on GlaxoSmithKline's
diabetes pill Avandia and will ask a committee whether it should
reconsider the restrictions on the drug.
()
* Behind the bid for Smithfield Foods, America's
biggest pork producer, was a group of savvy investors and global
deal makers who hold a substantial stake in the Chinese company.
()
* MSNBC experienced a ratings decline in the last two months
as viewers turned away from politics. ()