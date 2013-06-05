Toshiba unit Westinghouse files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy -Nikkei
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Nikkei reported in a news alert on Wednesday.
* Led by Lei Jun, China's Xiaomi Technology, known for its popular and inexpensive smartphones, sold $2 billion in handsets in China last year, and he has carefully cultivated an image in the Steve Jobs mold. ()
* Jefferson County's $4.2 billion municipal bankruptcy is the largest such filing in the history of United States, and it is being closely watched for the precedent it might set. ()
* United States President Barack Obama, in a series of executive actions, asked the patent office to take steps to block frivolous lawsuits filed by so-called patent trolls. ()
* Seven months before the core provisions of President Obama's health care law are to take effect, most television advertising that mentions the law continues to come from its opponents. ()
* The glowing assessments of the Chinese poultry plant where more than 100 people were killed in a fiery explosion suggested government officials had missed problems. ()
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 29 (Fitch) The latest proposed bailout of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering would stave off court restructuring and limit the amount of capital that the South Korean government might need to inject into Daewoo's main creditors, Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and Korea Development Bank (KDB), says Fitch Ratings. The two policy banks' capital buffers would be eroded if loans to Daewoo were recognised as
* Toshiba board approved filing at board meeting - Nikkei Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns (Recasts with Japan government comment)