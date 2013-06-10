June 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Edward Snowden's employer, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
Corp, has become one of the largest and most profitable
corporations in the United States almost exclusively by serving
a single client, the government of the United States. ()
* Apple Inc is expected to unveil a streaming music
service, in an attempt to use its dominance of the digital music
market to create a new revenue source. ()
* As stratification becomes more pronounced in all corners
of America, theme parks have adopted a tiered model, with
special access and perks for those willing to pay. ()
* In Silicon Valley, dismay at revelations about government
monitoring have led some to call for disclosure of companies'
involvement. ()
* The conservative pundit Glenn Beck took the lectern at a
conference center on Manhattan's East Side last Thursday to
accept the Freedom of Speech Award for his commentary on
TheBlaze television network and his syndicated radio show. ()