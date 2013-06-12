June 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The interest rate charged by lenders has been going down
for most of the time since the early 1980s, but there are signs
that this will not last. ()
* After weeks of talks, Google Inc completed a deal
to buy a Israeli social mapping startup, which uses a
combination of GPS tracking and contributions from its users
about road conditions to help drivers navigate.
()
* As the current generation of reactors moves toward
retirement, a project in Georgia and one in South Carolina may
be the industry's last best hope.
()
* A Federal District Court judge in Manhattan ruled on
Tuesday that Fox Searchlight Pictures had violated federal and
New York minimum wage laws by not paying production interns, a
case that could upend the long-held practice of the film
industry and other businesses that rely heavily on unpaid
internships. ()
* Walgreen Co, the biggest pharmacy operator in the
United States, agreed on Tuesday to pay $80 million to resolve
federal charges that it failed to properly control the sales of
narcotic painkillers at some of its outlets.
()
* Global stocks fell sharply after the Bank of Japan stood
by its monetary policy and an ambitious target to stoke 2
percent inflation in two years. ()
* At a hearing considering whether measures to contain the
European crisis are legal, some witnesses pushed for Germany to
leave the currency union. ()
* The "PBS NewsHour," the signature nightly newscast on
public television, is planning its first significant round of
layoffs in nearly two decades. ()
* Discrimination against blacks, Hispanics and Asians
looking for housing persists in subtle forms, according to a new
national study commissioned by the federal Department of Housing
and Urban Development.()