June 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The leaders of the European Union, mired in recession and
battered by increasing opposition from voters, are desperate for
political success to promote economic growth. They are pushing
for a rapid negotiation of a trade agreement with the United
States aimed at expanding commerce and creating jobs.
()
* Gary Cohn has long been considered the man who will be the
next Chief Executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc ; the
problem is the current chief, Lloyd Blankfein, isn't ready to
leave.()
* E-Cigarettes, the devices that mimic tobacco cigarettes
are growing in popularity even as regulators in Europe and the
United States weigh their risks.
()
* Intel Corp's plan to create a virtual cable
service is running up against a barricade being guarded by cable
and satellite distributors. ()
* World Bank's economists forecast that the global economy
would grow about 2.2 percent this year and 3 percent in 2014.
()
* The Financial Conduct Authority of Britain says it is
looking into claims that traders at large banks manipulated some
foreign exchange benchmark rates and that it might start an
official investigation.
()
* Significant cognitive distraction was seen by researchers
who analyzed subjects trying to juggle driving with high-tech
in-car systems. ()
* The battered Japanese stock market lurched into bear
market territory Thursday morning, after a tumble of 5.3 percent
took the combined decline in the Nikkei 225 index since May 23
to more than 20 percent. ()