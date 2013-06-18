June 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The fiscal crisis in Michigan is setting up as a gigantic
clash between bondholders and city retirees over what money
Detroit has left to pay them. Public finance experts have warned
that broad societal problems could follow a loss of faith in
municipalities' commitments to honor their pledges.
()
* On Tuesday, MTV will introduce its latest deep dive into
generational behavior: a nationwide study of 1,800 "young
millennials." The findings will be presented to marketers and
MTV programmers to help show how the channel and its sponsors
can speak to the younger end of the audience.
()
* Over the weekend, Facebook and Microsoft
released reports about the overall number of data requests they
had received from United States law enforcement agencies. On
Monday, Apple Inc and Yahoo joined the chorus.
But rather than provide clarity, some of the disclosures have
left many questions unanswered.
()
* Independent reviews of clinical trial data concluded that
Medtronic Inc's Infuse, a bioengineered bone product,
was not significantly better than a traditional bone graft, and
that it might pose risks. ()
* European Union leaders and United States President Barack
Obama announced on Monday the start of negotiations for a
far-reaching trans-Atlantic trade deal, but French indignation
over recent remarks by a high-ranking Brussels official created
a sideshow at the Group of 8 meeting.
()
* David Green, the director of Britain's Serious Fraud
Office, plans to revive the agency's reputation with a criminal
investigation into the rigging of the Libor.
()
* Pharmaceutical companies that pay rivals to keep
less-expensive generic versions of best-selling drugs off the
market can expect greater federal scrutiny after a Supreme Court
ruling on Monday. ()
* Eddy Cue, a senior vice president at Apple Inc,
denied the government's charges that the company was working
with e-book publishers to raise prices. ()
* Davis Polk & Wardwell has hired Jon Leibowitz, former
chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, a coup for the law
firm as it bolsters its increasing presence in Washington. ()
* After several years of intense demand for smaller,
single-aisle workhorses, European plane maker Airbus on Monday
secured a customer for its twin-deck A380 superjumbo jet, in a
deal the company hoped would signal a revival in interest in
larger passenger jets. ()
* LinkedIn Corp's Influencers program, which
consists of people in leadership positions posting about their
lives and careers, has transformed viewer engagement on the
site, its chief executive said.