June 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ben Bernanke faces the growing challenge of shaping investor expectations amid increasing signs that his era as Federal Reserve chairman is ending.

* Google may have pushed the boundaries of antitrust laws with its $1 billion buy of Israeli mapping startup Waze and Google's effort to skirt regulation may invite more scrutiny. ()

* The American Medical Association has officially recognized obesity as a disease, a move that could induce physicians to pay more attention to the condition and spur more insurers to pay for treatments. ()

* In resisting calls to ban ads for nutritionally questionable food, Nickelodeon argued that its job was children's entertainment, not nutrition.

* Chrysler and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration resolved their differences, and the automaker will inspect and upgrade 2.7 million Jeep sport utility vehicles for possible defects after the government had claimed they were prone to catastrophic fires in rear-end collisions.

* Tom Wheeler, President Obama's nominee to head the Federal Communications Commission told a Senate committee on Tuesday that his top priorities, if he is confirmed, would be consumer protection, increasing competition and providing sufficient predictability so companies know what rulings to expect.

* Builders stepped up home construction in May and applied for permits to build single-family homes at the fastest pace in five years. The gains show housing remained a crucial source of growth for the economy. Housing starts rose 6.8 percent in May, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 914,000, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. ()

* A federal appeals court ruled that Anthony Chiasson, the co-founder of Level Global Investors, and Todd Newman, a former portfolio manager at Diamondback Capital Management, will not have to report to prison while they fight their insider trading convictions. ()

* Federal and state regulators are united in their concern that outside consulting firms have produced some shoddy work for Wall Street banks.

Yet on Tuesday, the regulators took starkly divergent stances toward the multibillion-dollar consulting industry: while federal authorities seemed to reinforce the industry's power, a state agency tried to undercut it.