June 26 The following are the top stories on the
* Chinese investors have been buying marquee commercial
properties in New York and other American cities. The deals go
beyond shimmering glass-and-steel towers: Chinese and Hong Kong
investors have also become the second-largest foreign buyers of
United States homes.
* The Standard & Poor's Case-Shiller home price index on
Tuesday showed a 12 percent increase in prices in 20 cities from
April 2012 to April 2013, the largest gain since early 2006,
when home values began to level off in advance of the market
collapse. ()
* The Chinese central bank reassured investors worried about
a lingering credit squeeze and declared that it had already been
selectively supporting bank liquidity, as Chinese stock markets
swung wildly again Tuesday after several days of volatility. ()
* In the financial equivalent of the Tortoise and the Hare,
Royal Bank of Canada has risen up the ranks of the
biggest stock trading firms in the United States by embracing a
rather Canadian restraint and prudence. The bank has made
inroads with a technology that it says delays trades just enough
to defuse the advantages sought by high-speed traders. ()
* After almost a week of silence on why Men's Wearhouse
fired founder George Zimmer as chairman, the clothing
retailer said on Tuesday that it was because of a power struggle
with the board. ()
* Car-sharing services that don't require users to return a
vehicle to a lot are already popular in Berlin, and have now
come to many cities in the United States. ()
* A plan developed by the Greek government and its
international creditors to recapitalize the country's banks
involves an unusual twist as stock offerings go: the new shares
in the banks will give investors free and potentially lucrative
warrants that will entitle them to buy many more shares in the
future at a predetermined price. ()
* Senators pick their battles, and by Tuesday, members in
both parties had decided not to have one with President Obama
over his nomination of Penny Pritzker, the billionaire hotel
heiress, to be commerce secretary. In a 97-to-1 vote, they
confirmed her to join the cabinet. ()
* Search engine companies should more clearly distinguish on
their webpages between advertising, paid content and the results
of an Internet search, the Federal Trade Commission told two
dozen search engine providers on Tuesday.
* The Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday that
for the first time it had begun exercising its power to regulate
cigarettes and other tobacco products, an authority it was given
under a 2009 law supported by President Obama.
* BP is placing full-page advertisements in three of
the nation's largest newspapers on Wednesday as the company
mounts an aggressive campaign to challenge what could be
billions of dollars in settlement payouts to businesses after
its 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. ()
* Until recently, ads with lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender (LGBT) themes were usually limited to media those
consumers watched and read. However, LGBT ads have been getting
broader exposure now. While targeted media and events remain
part of the game plan, they are also running in mainstream
media. ()
* Google Ventures does things differently from most venture
capital firms, like seeking investment advice from all its staff
and sharing carried interest with everyone in the firm, not just
partners. ()