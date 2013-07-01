July 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The old-line carmakers are suddenly hungry for information
technology specialists who can create apps for the next
generation of connected vehicles. ()
* John Malone is weighing a deal for Time Warner Cable
, using Charter Communications Inc as the merger
partner, people briefed on the matter said. ()
* A live stream on YouTube provided by the nonprofit news
organization The Texas Tribune went viral and gave the Texas
state senator Wendy Davis a national platform. Online videos
have been going viral for almost a decade, but what came out of
the filibuster in Texas was something distinct: viral live
video. ()
* Borrowing heavily from the cable playbook, CBS Corp
has set out to reverse the trend toward ever-dwindling
network ratings - and intense attention directed toward cable
dramas - in the summer. The opening ratings for its new series,
"Under the Dome", last Monday qualified as spectacular: more
than 13.5 million viewers for the premiere, the biggest audience
for a summer drama in more than 20 years. ()
* Stillman & Friedman, a New York firm that has represented
some big clients, is combining with Ballard Spahr, an old-line
Philadelphia firm looking to enter the New York market and
expand its criminal defense practice. ()