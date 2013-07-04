July 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Employees who now have to wait another year to get health coverage through their employer will have little recourse but to buy their own insurance at the newly created state exchanges.()

* Fwd.us is trying to turn around its image as it gears up for the fight for immigration overhaul in the House.

* As Congress considers a new immigration law that would expand the fleet of unmanned drones along the border, the agency in charge of border protection is increasingly offering the military-grade drones it already owns to domestic law enforcement agencies and has considered equipping them with "nonlethal weapons," according to documents recently made public. ()

* The FDA on Wednesday signaled its intention to permit generic drug makers to make changes to their safety labels, a move that could open the door to lawsuits against generic drug companies for the first time since a Supreme Court decision barred such suits two years ago.()

* The employment figures for June, which the Labor Department is set to report early Friday, will have broad implications for the market.()

* Rapid growth and sweeping economic changes have pushed up retail rents in many of Asia's largest cities, but nowhere have they reached the stratospheric heights of Hong Kong. This has squeezed out many of the colorful mom and pop stores - hardware shops, fruit stalls, herbal medicine vendors, restaurants - that form a large part of Hong Kong's business ecosystem, changing the face of many neighborhoods in the process.()

* The European Parliament approved on Wednesday a measure intended to revive sagging prices and confidence in the European Union's emissions trading system, the centerpiece of Europe's effort to cut greenhouse gases and a model for similar systems around the world. ()

* With a high-tech ship, Lithuania is hoping to break free of its dependence on Gazprom, the Russian government-controlled export monopoly that now supplies all of Lithuania's gas. ()