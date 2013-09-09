Sept 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, who has denied that his government attacked civilians with chemical weapons on Aug. 21, reiterated that denial to the American people on Sunday morning via the television interviewer Charlie Rose. ()

* The handset market is so brutally competitive that Apple Inc, the most successful smartphone maker, is preparing to step up its game this week by offering two new iPhones instead of one. At an event on Tuesday at its Cupertino, California, headquarters, the company is set to unveil for customers worldwide a new iPhone with a faster processor, along with another model that will be sold at a lower cost. ()

* China's trade surplus rose in August to its highest level this year, while inflation remained under control, government data released on Sunday and Monday showed, in further signs that the Chinese economy and possibly the global economy are faring a little better as the summer ends. ()

* The owners of the Neiman Marcus chain are near a deal to sell the luxury retailer to a group led by Ares Management and a Canadian pension plan for about $6 billion, a person briefed on the matter said on Sunday. ()

* NYSE Euronext is expected to announce on Monday that it has made a minority investment in ACE, a three-year-old start-up that offers companies a centralized platform to privately sell stocks, bonds and other securities. Financial terms of the partnership were not available. ()

* People magazine is changing its subscription model, adding a tiered plan to what has long been considered the financial backbone of Time Inc's magazine empire. On Monday, the magazine is introducing four new subscription packages. ()

* Toyota Motor Corp is recalling about 780,000 vehicles for a second time after its first effort to prevent a handling problem did not work, according to a report posted Sunday on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. ()