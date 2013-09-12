Sept 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Several big life insurers are going to have to set aside a
total of at least $4 billion because New York regulators believe
they have been manipulating new rules meant to make sure they
have adequate reserves to pay out claims. The development stems
from contentions by insurance companies that states' regulations
are forcing them to hold too much money in reserve. ()
* Facebook Inc, which has repeatedly tripped over its
own feet when changing its privacy practices, has stumbled yet
again. The Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday that it
had begun an inquiry into whether the social network's proposed
new privacy policies, unveiled two weeks ago, violated a 2011
agreement with regulators. Under that agreement, the social
network is required to get the explicit consent of its users
before exposing their private information to new audiences. ()
* With the introduction of a cheaper iPhone on Tuesday,
Apple Inc took a step toward catering to China, the
world's largest smartphone market and one that is crucial to the
company's future. But the cost of the phone - more than $700 in
China - will still keep Apple's phones beyond the reach of most
Chinese consumers. ()
* Pandora Media Inc on Wednesday named Brian
McAndrews, a technology and digital advertising executive, its
chief executive and chairman. He succeeds Joseph Kennedy, who
announced his resignation in March after nine years with
Pandora, a leading Internet radio service. ()
* On Wednesday, the three largest record companies - Sony,
Universal and Warner, along with ABKCO, an independent that
controls many of the Rolling Stones' early music rights - sued
Sirius XM Radio Inc in a California court, saying that
the satellite service used recordings from before 1972 without
permission. ()
* California's top lawmakers on Wednesday pledged their
support for a plan to raise the minimum wage in the state to $10
an hour, which could soon give California workers the highest
minimum pay rate in the country. ()
* William Ackman expanded his campaign against Herbalife Ltd
on Wednesday, questioning the independence of its
auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and warning of "serious
accounting" issues at the company. Ackman, the hedge fund
billionaire who runs Pershing Square Capital Management,
questioned whether PricewaterhouseCoopers has a conflict of
interest because of nonauditing work it performed for Herbalife,
the nutritional supplement company. ()