* On Sunday, the Obama administration celebrated its
successes in combating the recession, while acknowledging the
difficulties that remain: while the corporate economy has
rebounded strongly, the middle class and its aspirants continue
to feel the squeeze of high unemployment and sluggish wage
growth. ()
* Investors and deal makers hope that Twitter's stock sale
will help the once-soaring tech sector take flight again.
Analysts have estimated that Twitter, the social network, could
be valued at more than $10 billion and raise hundreds of
millions of dollars, making it the biggest technology IPO since
Facebook. ()
* Made-in-Taiwan chips are major components in many of the
world's PCs, smartphones, cameras and other gadgets. Why, then,
has chip making lost its allure? Many semiconductor companies in
Taiwan struggle with low profit margins or even lose money. At
the same time, Silicon Valley giants like Google and
Apple, whose wizardry would be impossible without the
continuing innovations of the semiconductor industry, are
sitting on so much cash they do not know what to do with it. ()
* The coal industry, feeling threatened by federal efforts
to promote wind and solar power, has opened a counterattack by
opposing President Obama's nomination of a renewable electricity
advocate to head the federal agency with jurisdiction over power
lines. ()
* On Monday, Cumulus Media Inc, which operates 525
radio stations, will announce a deal with Rdio, a subscription
music service from the founders of Skype, that will give Cumulus
an online outlet and help Rdio compete against more established
players like Spotify. ()