* Janet Yellen told friends in recent weeks that she did not
expect to be nominated as the next chairman of the Federal
Reserve. Now, awkwardly, it appears that President Obama may
have to circle back to Yellen after Lawrence Summers withdrew
from consideration on Sunday, bowing to the determined
opposition of at least five Senate Democrats. On Monday, Yellen
became the front-runner by elimination, officials close to the
White House said. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay about $800
million to a host of government agencies in Washington and
London - and make a groundbreaking admission of wrongdoing - to
settle allegations stemming from a multibillion-dollar trading
loss, people briefed on the matter said. ()
* American farmers are getting an unexpected windfall from a
contentious fight between Russia and Belarus, a former Soviet
splinter state. The subject of the fight is potash, a
fertilizer. The score so far: One imprisoned Russian business
executive, the disintegration of a once-effective cartel that
kept world potash prices high and political tension between the
two countries. ()
* Citing concerns about drug quality, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Monday announced a ban on imports of any
products made at the generic drug maker Ranbaxy Laboratories
Ltd's newest factory in India. The move is the third
time Ranbaxy imports have been blocked in the United States
since 2008. ()
* The British government announced on Monday that it was
selling part of its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc.
The decision to sell 6 percent of the bank's shares comes five
years after Lloyds received a multibillion-pound bailout from
taxpayers and is an effort to take advantage of the firm's
improving fortunes since the financial crisis. ()
* Factory output surged in August as the pace of motor
vehicle production jumped to a six-year high, a hopeful sign for
the economy after a slow start to the third quarter. Although
another report on Monday showed a slight slowdown in factory
activity in New York State this month, new orders and shipments
in the state rose, all pointing to an increase in manufacturing
after weakening in the spring. ()
* Morgan Creek Capital Management has started a mutual fund,
offering individual investors a chance to invest as they would
in a hedge fund. The new fund, called the Tactical Allocation
Fund, will allow average stock and bond investors to get a taste
of the exclusive world of hedge funds, traditionally reserved
for pension funds, charities, big institutions and the ultra
wealthy. ()
* Spain is on track to meet the 2013 budget deficit target
it agreed on with its European Union partners and should emerge
from recession before the end of the year, the country's economy
minister said on Monday. The minister, Luis de Guindos, also
said the government would not require additional one-time
austerity measures as part of the 2014 budget that it will
present this month. ()
* Two years after Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
introduced to widespread acclaim an animated commercial with a
pointed message about sustainable farming, the company is back
with another animated spot on the subject of food production.
The new commercial takes swipes at giant companies that treat
food like another product to process and contrasts that with
food made in sustainable ways that is fresh and wholesome. ()