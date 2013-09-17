Sept 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Janet Yellen told friends in recent weeks that she did not expect to be nominated as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve. Now, awkwardly, it appears that President Obama may have to circle back to Yellen after Lawrence Summers withdrew from consideration on Sunday, bowing to the determined opposition of at least five Senate Democrats. On Monday, Yellen became the front-runner by elimination, officials close to the White House said. ()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay about $800 million to a host of government agencies in Washington and London - and make a groundbreaking admission of wrongdoing - to settle allegations stemming from a multibillion-dollar trading loss, people briefed on the matter said. ()

* American farmers are getting an unexpected windfall from a contentious fight between Russia and Belarus, a former Soviet splinter state. The subject of the fight is potash, a fertilizer. The score so far: One imprisoned Russian business executive, the disintegration of a once-effective cartel that kept world potash prices high and political tension between the two countries. ()

* Citing concerns about drug quality, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday announced a ban on imports of any products made at the generic drug maker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd's newest factory in India. The move is the third time Ranbaxy imports have been blocked in the United States since 2008. ()

* The British government announced on Monday that it was selling part of its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The decision to sell 6 percent of the bank's shares comes five years after Lloyds received a multibillion-pound bailout from taxpayers and is an effort to take advantage of the firm's improving fortunes since the financial crisis. ()

* Factory output surged in August as the pace of motor vehicle production jumped to a six-year high, a hopeful sign for the economy after a slow start to the third quarter. Although another report on Monday showed a slight slowdown in factory activity in New York State this month, new orders and shipments in the state rose, all pointing to an increase in manufacturing after weakening in the spring. ()

* Morgan Creek Capital Management has started a mutual fund, offering individual investors a chance to invest as they would in a hedge fund. The new fund, called the Tactical Allocation Fund, will allow average stock and bond investors to get a taste of the exclusive world of hedge funds, traditionally reserved for pension funds, charities, big institutions and the ultra wealthy. ()

* Spain is on track to meet the 2013 budget deficit target it agreed on with its European Union partners and should emerge from recession before the end of the year, the country's economy minister said on Monday. The minister, Luis de Guindos, also said the government would not require additional one-time austerity measures as part of the 2014 budget that it will present this month. ()

* Two years after Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc introduced to widespread acclaim an animated commercial with a pointed message about sustainable farming, the company is back with another animated spot on the subject of food production. The new commercial takes swipes at giant companies that treat food like another product to process and contrasts that with food made in sustainable ways that is fresh and wholesome. ()