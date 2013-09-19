Sept 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* It turns out that the U.S. Federal Reserve is not quite ready to let go of its extra efforts to help the economy grow. In a reversal that stunned economists and investors on Wall Street, the Fed said on Wednesday that it would postpone any retreat from its monetary stimulus campaign for at least another month and quite possibly until next year. ()

* The gap in pay between chief executives and rank-and-file employees has been growing steadily, and now regulators want companies to tell investors just how wide it is. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, addressing an issue that has captured the public's attention like few others at the agency, proposed a rule on Wednesday that would require publicly traded companies to disclose the difference between the pay of CEOs and employees. ()

* After weeks of vociferous objections by faculty members, Pennsylvania State University said on Wednesday it was suspending part of a new employee wellness program that some professors had criticized as coercive and financially punitive. ()

* On Wednesday, some of the tech world's most formidable players announced an effort to get closer to that point, with a new biotechnology company to fight the aging process and the diseases that accompany it. The company, Calico, was conceived and backed by Google, whose co-founder and chief executive, Larry Page, portrayed it as one of the company's long-shot projects, like self-driving cars.()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected to pay more than $900 million in fines to government authorities in Washington and London and make a rare admission of wrongdoing on Thursday, a pact that will settle a range of investigations over a multibillion trading blunder the bank suffered last year, according to people briefed on the matter. ()

* President Obama tried to raise the pressure on Republicans in Congress on Wednesday, telling a national business group that threats of a fiscal default by his political adversaries risk throwing the United States economy back into crisis. Obama used an appearance before the group, the Business Roundtable, to call out House Republicans who have said they will not raise the nation's debt ceiling unless they succeeded in repealing Obama's signature health care law. ()

* Tired of being thrust onto the front lines of the nation's debate over guns, Starbucks Corp is asking customers to leave firearms behind when they are in its stores and its outdoor seating areas. The policy change came after a shooting rampage at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday that left 13 people, including the gunman, dead. ()

* Pandora Media Inc won a battle in its continuing war with the music industry over royalties when a federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, which represents thousands of members, cannot prevent Pandora from licensing all the songs in its catalog. ()

* Builders began construction of single-family homes at a faster pace in August, and building permits for construction hit a five-year high, pointing to resilience in the housing market recovery in the face of higher mortgage rates. ()