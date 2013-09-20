Sept 20 The following are the top stories on the


* As the favorite to succeed Ben Bernanke to lead the U.S.
Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen faces no shortage of hurdles. The
first would be to win confirmation from the Senate - an obstacle
that doomed the previous front-runner for the job, Lawrence
Summers. While Yellen faces much less potential opposition than
Summers did, the White House is not taking Senate approval for
granted. ()
* The Obama administration has decided to revive a
controversial clean energy loan guarantee program at the Energy
Department, administration officials said on Thursday, even as
the program remains under Congressional scrutiny after losing
hundreds of millions in taxpayer money on investments in failed
green energy start-ups like the solar module maker Solyndra. ()
* Even as regulators on Thursday announced a settlement over
the "London whale" trading loss, JPMorgan's board members had a
pressing question about regulatory problems that have dogged the
bank for more than a year: are we done yet? JPMorgan Chase & Co
emerged from the financial crisis healthier and more
profitable than its rivals, but in just 18 months it has swung
from Washington's favorite bank to financial punching bag. The
bank is now facing scrutiny from at least seven federal
agencies, several state regulators and two foreign nations. ()
* A year after a plan by President Obama to limit greenhouse
gas emissions from new power plants set off angry opposition,
the administration will announce on Friday that it is not
backing down from a confrontation with the coal industry and
will press ahead with enacting the first federal carbon limits
on the nation's power companies. ()
* New York Times Co announced on Thursday that it
would pay a quarterly dividend to its shareholders for the first
time in five years. The company's board voted to approve a
dividend of 4 cents a share to all shareholders of record as of
Oct. 9. It will be paid on Oct. 24, the week before the Times
announces its third-quarter earnings. The Times has not paid a
dividend since December 2008. ()
* Sales of existing houses climbed 1.7 percent in August to
a 6-1/2-year high, and factories grew busier in the mid-Atlantic
region this month, providing signs that rising borrowing costs
are weighing only modestly on the economy. ()
* FireEye, a provider of cybersecurity software, priced its
initial public offering on Thursday at $20 a share, handily
beating expectations. Earlier this week, the company raised its
price range to $15 to $17 a share. ()
* Rocket Fuel, an advertising technology company that relies
on artificial intelligence, priced its initial public offering
on Thursday at the top of its expectations, garnering $116
million in proceeds. The company sold 4 million shares at $29
each, the high end of an already raised range. The stock sale
values it at $942.5 million. ()