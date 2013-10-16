Oct 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With the federal government on the brink of a default, a
House Republican effort to end the shutdown and extend the
Treasury's borrowing authority collapsed Tuesday night as a
major credit agency warned that the United States was on the
verge of a costly ratings downgrade. After the House postponed
any action, the Senate majority leader, Harry Reid, and Senator
Mitch McConnell said that they had resumed talks on a deal to
reopen the government and raise the debt limit. ()
* On Tuesday, Apple Inc said it had hired Angela
Ahrendts, who transformed Burberry Group LLC from a
faded British icon into a symbol of global luxury. Ahrendts will
be senior vice president overseeing the strategy and operation
of Apple's retail and online stores. ()
* Citigroup Inc, the nation's third-largest bank by
assets, said its profit rose to $3.23 billion, or $1 a share,
from a year earlier, but its results were hurt by weakness in
its fixed-income unit. At the center of the earnings
disappointment was Citi's fixed-income unit - a closely watched
division that has helped in past quarters to buoy the bank's
overall earnings. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached a preliminary
agreement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to
settle accusations that a trading blowup in London last year
represented reckless behavior. Aside from admitting some
wrongdoing, the bank is expected to pay about $100 million to
resolve the case, a trading debacle last year that has come to
be known as the London Whale episode. ()
* The continuing sell-off in Treasuries, a by-product of the
impasse in Congress, could disrupt the so-called repo market,
making it hard for investment banks to operate. Treasuries back
one-third of all transactions done in the $2 trillion repo
market that brokers use the most. A violent sell-off in
Treasuries could reduce the value of the collateral that
brokerage firms use in repo, making it difficult for them to do
business. ()
* Twitter Inc reported in an amended prospectus
for its initial public offering that its revenue surged in the
third quarter and that the number of its users had increased.
Twitter plans to price its IPO on the night of Nov. 14, and
begin trading the next day, according to people briefed on the
matter. Twitter also said it had picked the New York Stock
Exchange as the home for its listing. ()
* According to a Yahoo earnings presentation, its
Chinese partner Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd reported
$707 million in profit attributable to ordinary shareholders, up
159 percent from the same time a year ago. Yahoo also disclosed
that a new agreement has reduced the number of shares that it
must sell in an Alibaba initial public offering to 208 million,
down from 261.5 million. ()
* Litigation against companies for disclosure violations of
the federal securities laws has been a big business, and
opponents are fighting to end it. From 1997 to 2012, more than
3,050 securities litigation cases were brought, according to
Cornerstone Research. Companies and their insurers paid $73.1
billion in judgments and settlements, and plaintiffs' lawyers
alone collected almost $17 billion in fees, research shows. ()
* Apollo Tyres Ltd indicated on Tuesday that it
still wanted to acquire Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, but not
necessarily at the agreed-on $2.5 billion price. Apollo said it
had tried to complete the merger on time, but that Cooper had
not held up its end of the merger agreement. Apollo also said it
was unable to close the deal because of labor negotiations with
the United Steelworkers union. ()