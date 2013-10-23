Oct 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Figures for unemployment and job creation in October and
November will be skewed by the temporary disappearance of
hundreds of thousands of government workers and contractors,
economists say. ()
* A Labor Department report showing lackluster hiring in
September - 148,000 jobs - is expected to further put off the
Federal Reserve's decision to reduce its stimulus efforts. ()
* Apple applications, which essentially duplicate
Microsoft Office and used to cost $10 each, will now be free to
anyone who buys a new Apple device. ()
* A federal judge has ruled that Goldman Sachs must
pay the legal fees of a former computer programmer, Sergey
Aleynikov, accused of stealing code from the bank. ()
* SAC Capital Advisors will close its London office and cut
six portfolio management teams in the United States, the hedge
fund's management revealed. ()
* Amazon.com Inc is expected to generate $75
billion in revenue this year by putting its customers first.
Tuesday, in a very rare move, it put its bottom line first by
tightening the requirements for one of its most popular shipping
methods, Super Saver Shipping, which for over a decade mailed
items free as long as the order met a $25 threshold. The new
threshold is $35. ()
* Federal gridlock over the debt ceiling could adversely
affect the bottom lines of big Wall Street banks and firms, a
report by Thomas DiNapoli, the New York State comptroller,
asserts. ()
* The Internal Revenue Service plans to delay the start of
tax-filing season by a week or two because of the government
shutdown, the agency said on Tuesday. But taxpayers will still
have to turn in their 2013 returns by April 15 as usual. ()
* A class-action suit by delivery workers at The Worcester
Telegram & Gazette prompted a judge to issue a temporary
injunction preventing the sale of The Boston Globe. ()
* A recent court case has given the federal government a
chance to sidestep Congress and eliminate private equity's
billion-dollar tax break. The question is whether the Obama
administration takes up the fight. ()